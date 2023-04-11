Valley Haven Adult Day Program in Lompoc is the recipient of "a substantial grant" by the Mary Oakley Foundation in Santa Barbara, enabling additional low-income seniors with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis to attend the four-day-a-week program.
According to a program spokeswoman, the grant, which has a number of stipulations, is specifically for applicants on Medi-Cal and with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis determined by a neurologist.
With support from the Friendship House in Santa Ynez, Valley Haven was founded in 2000 as a way to serve local seniors 60 years and older with little to mild physical or cognitive impairment who might otherwise be socially isolated.
The program caters to older adults of all financial levels, including low-income and veterans, offering respite to around-the-clock caregivers.
Since being contracted with the Veterans Administration, military veterans with impairments may be referred to Valley Haven by a Veterans Administration primary care provider, the spokeswoman said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The weekday program includes discussion of historical events, chair exercises, arts and crafts, games, music, storytelling and others.
Transportation is not provided, but is available from other service agencies.
The adult day program is $75 daily, and is open weekdays except Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Valley Haven is located at 2800 Harris Grade Road.
Those with questions or interested in joining the program can contact Valley Haven Executive Director Colodia Owens at 805-733-9459, or visit www.lompocvalleyhaven.org.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.