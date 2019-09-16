The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) marked its 20-year anniversary this month with a celebration that included the presentation of its new three-year strategic plan and the unveiling of a new anniversary logo.
The organization was founded in 1999 to improve community health by increasing access to health-related services. The anniversary celebration, held Sept. 12, was attended by several of the LVCHO’s closest partners and stakeholders. The event included wine, hors d'oeuvres and a networking reception.
“I consider LVCHO to be one of the (best) kept secrets in Lompoc,” said Jeanie Sleigh, the administrator for Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc Health Care Center.
“LVCHO leverages so many funds to bring so many programs to Lompoc,” she added. “It’s a source of pride for our community. The programs address everything from safe walking trails to beautification of the community, the creative crosswalks to children’s safety through safe routes to school. Because of LVCHO’s work, Lompoc was the first HEAL City in the county of Santa Barbara and we have become leaders in the county in all things health-related.”
Among the speakers at the anniversary celebration was LVCHO Executive Director Ashley Costa, former executive director Steve McDowell, current board member Dr. Gilbert Andersen and Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who presented a city proclamation to commemorate the occasion.
During the unveiling of its recently approved three-year strategic plan, the LVCHO reaffirmed its commitment to adults and children in the Lompoc Valley, particularly the medically indigent and articulated a priority focus on the Hispanic community. It furthermore emphasized its dedication to its mission of improving the health of the community by assuring equal access to a coordinated, local system of health promotion, disease prevention and high-quality treatment service.
Costa noted in her speech that the LVCHO has written grants, secured contracts, received donations and has been selected for state programs equaling a total of nearly $2 million over the last two years.
“The evening was a great opportunity to take a moment to celebrate, which allowed us the space to appreciate all that the LVCHO has done,” Costa said afterward. “The LVCHO has played a unique role in the community as facilitator for so many wonderful community efforts and initiatives. This could not be done without a committed board of directors, passionate staff and dedicated partners. I’m so thankful to all for their part in this organization’s longevity and impact.”
The new anniversary logo features a “20 years” graphic, with an apple replacing the zero. The graphic is filled in with an illustration of farms and fields below a clear blue sky.
“Although projects and initiatives have changed over the last 20 years, the LVCHO remains steadfast in its approach to be collaborative, compassionate and a community leader,” Costa said. “The release of our three-year strategic plan will allow us to improve what we do and how we do it to leverage greater impact as we follow our vision to help create a culture of health and wellness in the Lompoc Valley, empowering the whole person and the whole community to thrive.”
For more on the LVCHO, visit www.lvcho.org.