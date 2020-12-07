Lompoc ushers in holiday season with virtual tree lighting presentation

The city of Lompoc officially kicked off the holiday season Friday at Centennial Park with a virtual tree lighting ceremony, presented by Mayor Jenelle Osborne and council members Gilda Cordova and Jeremy Ball.

In a short address to the community, which was filmed by Lompoc's TAP TV and posted to the city’s YouTube channel and social media, Osborne encouraged local residents to enjoy the tree lighting event from the comfort and safety of their homes and to stop by at a later time with family members for photo opportunities.

"We encourage you to come out as a family and socially distance and take photos in front of the tree as a part of starting a new memory in Lompoc," she said.

Cordova translated Osborne's announcements into Spanish, including the mayor's encouragement to locals to support area businesses during the holiday season, especially while COVID-19 restrictions hinder normal business practices.

"I wish you a happy Hanukkah, a merry Christmas, Kwanzaa, and happy holidays," said Osborne before signaling officials to flip the switch and illuminate the large pine tree in the park, which was decorated by the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division.