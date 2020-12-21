Lompoc Unified School District assistant superintendent announces retirement

Lompoc Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Business Services John Karbula has announced his retirement from the district, effective Jan. 31.

Superintendent Trevor McDonald described Karbula as a great team player who has worked for the betterment of all students and, especially, the most vulnerable populations.

"He is a man of great integrity and has added to the pragmatic and positive work environment for all Lompoc Unified staff members,” McDonald said.

Karbula, whose youngest daughter is an elementary teacher in Texas, is a third-generation public educator. His career in education has spanned 34 years in the role of teacher, high school assistant principal, elementary and high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

He was recognized as the district’s lead negotiator for helping to maintain a positive budget certification, while also giving employees the largest percentage raises of any school district in Santa Barbara County, district officials said.

Karbula was named a state finalist in the Association of California School Administrators negotiator of the year and recognized as the Southern Region administrator of the year.

“Whatever humble, positive change I [have] hopefully made during my time here, is mainly due to the exceptional people I have had the privilege to work with throughout my career," Karbula said. "My life has been rich in working with dedicated and caring professionals. The ability to work with and laugh with my amazing colleagues and friends will be what I miss the most of all.”

