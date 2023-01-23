Lompoc City Council members have voted unanimously to survey residents, seek further financial information from Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and explore the costs of providing animal services alternatives before making a final determination about a future partnership with the county.

“It pushes us to another alternative when … it’s smoke and mirrors, you know, and everybody’s saying, ‘It was a decision by the county to close the facility,’ and, ‘Just tell them they are going to have services. They can go to Santa Maria. They can go to Santa Ynez.’ Well, Lompoc doesn’t want to be treated like that, and I think that if we stand up for ourselves here we have to look at other alternatives,” Council Member Victor Vega said at the Jan. 17 meeting.

In June, the council approved a 5-year contract with Santa Barbara County to provide animal control and shelter services. At that time, the City Council also directed staff to provide an update with alternative options for those services.

