Commercial cannabis license applications in Lompoc remain free game for now.
Members of the City Council on Tuesday stopped short of adopting a proposed moratorium on new license issuance. Instead, they voted 3-2 to spend the next six months engaging the community, cannabis industry members, city staff and legal counsel regarding issues surrounding the current free market policy.
Council Members Gilda Cordova and Dirk Starbuck cast the dissenting votes.
“It’s going to either stagnate the industry for this six month period or it’s going to be a rush for applications. I’m real curious,” Starbuck said.
In 2018, Lompoc differentiated itself from most California cities by declaring itself a free market zone for cannabis industries from cultivator to consumer. While the city regulates cannabis businesses through zoning and city code compliance, it has allowed the development of commercial cannabis farming, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales.
City Attorney Jeff Malawy said the city has issued 46 commercial cannabis use licenses in the program’s first four years. Of those, 19 projects have yet to come to fruition including: five retail/dispensary licenses; three manufacturing licenses; four distribution licenses; five cultivation licenses; three processing licenses; and two micro-business licenses.
He added that some of these applicants are making payments on land or paying rent on vacant rental space, investing in improvements to properties, paying architects, attorneys and application, building and planning fees while they await completion of the application process.
The moratorium was proposed as an urgency ordinance to avoid a potential wave of new applications attempting to beat any future barriers to license access.
“If the council feels there are changes that need to be discussed, then a temporary moratorium on issuing licenses is one way to stop new businesses from opening while the council is considering what changes should be adopted,” Malawy said.
Several members of the public, largely individuals in the cannabis industry, took to the microphone to speak on the issue, including several existing retail cannabis business owners who supported the moratorium.
But Mayor Jenelle Osborne took exception to using city governance to quash competition.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“We don’t tell the community how many coffee shops they can have, or how many pizza shops we can have, or how many taco restaurants we can have. It literally is your choice. You get to shop where you prefer what the taste of the product is, what the customer service is like, what the value of that product is. And cannabis should be allowed to do that as well. So, I know it’s rough on those dispensaries that are already open, I know its difficult being normalized, but that was the request: to be normalized,” she said.
She added the cannabis industry has brought jobs to the community and care for their properties and adjacent sidewalks.
“You guys are doing great things in our community, and I realize for some of you it will be a struggle, and for some of you, you won’t survive, and I’m sorry for that. But what we have given you with the free market concept is what the rest of the state, except for one other community, has been unwilling to do: … give you an opportunity to succeed. And your battle is not with us. Your battle is with the rest of the state,” Osborne said.
She noted that, of more than 430 cities across the state, 80 have allowed dispensaries.
“There’s your real problem,” she said.
Osborne said the state should define the number of licenses allowed in jurisdictions just as it defines alcohol license types and numbers.
When Cordova’s motion for a moratorium died for lack of a second, Osborne proposed developing an ad hoc committee of two council members to look into the current state of the cannabis industry in Lompoc, community and industry concerns, as well as state and city regulation updates. Council Member Jeremy Ball seconded the motion, which narrowly passed.
Ball and Council Member Victor Vega will serve on the ad hoc committee, which will report its findings to the council no later than the second regular meeting of March.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to:
- Appoint Dianne Burns to a two-year position to represent District 1 on the Parks and Recreation Commission;
- Appoint Ron Fink to a two-year position to represent District 1 on he Public Safety Commission;
- Revise the job description of Battalion Fire Chief to meet regulatory standards for Emergency Medical Technician D Certification; and
- Apply for the 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for $19,120 in federal funds to be applied to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, a countywide response team.