Lompoc to receive $2.8M to improve walkability, community safety and school investments

Lompoc City Council Meeting 11 15 2022

Lompoc stands to receive $2.8 million from the California Transportation Commission Active Transportation Program to improve walkability, community safety and school investments after a joint application effort by the City of Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Lompoc Unified School District.

The coordinated application effort was among 540 submitted to the program, and came out seventh, city staff reported last week to the Lompoc City Council.

“Really, the partnership is what made the application so successful and the project so complete. The city’s partnership with Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Lompoc Unified School District not only resulted in a high scoring grant application, but also adds to this project the elements necessary to help the students and the residents in greatest need within the project area and at the project schools,” said Lompoc Public Works Director Craig Dierling.

