Beginning June 15, overnight parking without a permit will be prohibited in Lompoc on various streets to cut back on the number of homeless people and related health and safety issues, the City Council decided on Tuesday.

The council passed an ordinance that prohibits overnight parking on streets including the 300 block of North Ninth Street, Industrial Way, Chestnut Court, the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of North L Street, Commerce Court, and the 1600 Block of North O Street.

“A lot of it’s because there’s a lot of crime going on there. They’re stealing stuff. There’s people who are afraid - that work there at night - to get into their cars. So it’s really for public safety and to control the atmosphere,” City Manager Dean Albro said.

