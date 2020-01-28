Lompoc to offer teen employment workshop

The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a special workshop next month to provide job-hunting resources for teens and young adults.

The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform young people between the ages of 15 and 19 years old about the process of finding employment. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Wednesday, Feb. 19, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Anderson Recreation Center

The workshop will focus each of its three days on a new, helpful technique for a successful job hunt, including: how to acquire and complete a job application, resume writing, and interview tips and techniques. All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Recreation Division for summer employment

The cost of the workshop is $15 per student.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. during business hours. Registration is also available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

