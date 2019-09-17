The city of Lompoc will offer a free review of the POST Exam, the passage of which is required to become an officer with the Lompoc Police Department, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
Candidates preparing to take the exam are encouraged to attend the review session, which will be led by professor Stevie Daniels. In order to move through the LPD’s hiring process, applicants must pass the California POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery, which is an aptitude test that measures a person's ability to become a California peace officer. This workshop is aimed at helping prepare candidates for the rigors of the POST test.
At the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to interpret T-Scores; assess current reading and writing strengths and weaknesses; apply strategies to the written exam's three writing components; and employ proven methods to the reading exam by identifying key words, analyzing detractors, understanding inferences and making logical deductions.
Candidates will also be provided with practice materials and resources to help them better organize their studies for the exam.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to RSVP to j_bartels@ci.lompoc.ca.us.