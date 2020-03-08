Lompoc to look at cracking down on dumpster-diving, scavenging through trash bins

Staff found that scavenging is enforced and prosecuted by code officers in San Diego, which was the third city reviewed.

Even if Lompoc were to issue citations, Throop said the fines frequently get thrown out by judges due to the violators often being people who have no way to pay them.

Still, four of the five speakers who addressed the council said they agreed with Mosby that something needed to be done about scavenging in Lompoc. A man who described himself as a doctor said it’d be “silly” to ignore the problem.

One public speaker, however, said she felt that citing people would be “quite ridiculous and a waste of resources” and likened it to targeting the poor.

City Attorney Jeff Malawy argued that the city is not responsible for items removed from its bins, but he acknowledged that the city can be sued for anything.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne, citing the difficulty in collecting fines, said she felt it would make more sense to simply remove scavenging from the city’s code.