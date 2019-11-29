The owners of a Lompoc winery recently donated more than $4,000 to help with the renovation of the historic Lompoc Theatre.
Steve and Caryn Arrowood, owners of Montemar Wines, presented a $4,400 check to the Lompoc Theatre Project, a nonprofit organization with a stated mission to restore and reopen the old downtown Lompoc Theatre. To raise the funds, the Arrowoods spent a month marketing and selling their 2012 Watch Hill syrah, then donated all of the proceeds to the Lompoc Theatre Project.
“Having been to many great music shows in old theaters, I realized that a significant majority of the attendees had traveled to the city to see the band and were not ‘locals’ at all,” Steve Arrowood said.
“That got me thinking [about] how fun it would be to see a great show at the Lompoc Theatre,” he added. “I believe more than ever that if ‘we build it, they will come.’ LTP is one of the most important issues right now that can impact this city’s income, so we are stoked to contribute to its success.”
Heather Bedford, a Lompoc Theatre Project board member and fundraising chair, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.
“The board of LTP has been working hard since we got the keys to refurbish our beautiful and historic theater,” she said. “As we get things accomplished and meet new goals, more and more people have come forward to help us. Steve and Caryn’s fundraiser [is] a perfect example of how donations can work ‘out of the box.’”
The Lompoc Theatre initially opened in 1927 but has been abandoned for nearly 20 years. The Lompoc Theatre Project took ownership of the building, located in the 100 block of North H Street, in 2016.
Members of the nonprofit are hopeful that they will be able to restore the theater to its former glory and have it serve as a top performing arts venue in the city. Plans are underway, according to the group, to equip the midsized theater with state-of-the-art technology and modern-day amenities, while maintaining its historical ambiance.
The group also plans to have the theater host an after-school program linked to arts education for Lompoc youth.
“Our theater is one project with many benefits,” Bedford said. “A lot of milestones have been accomplished, but the theater still has a long way to go. It will bring joy to our community, as well as prosperity, education and entertainment.
“As we enter into this exciting new decade and are coming up onto the greatest giving day of the year, #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3, we thank the Arrowoods for their generous donation and hope that more people will take part in the restoration process, as well,” she added.
For more information on the Lompoc Theatre Project, visit www.LompocTheatre.org.