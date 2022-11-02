The No. 7 Lompoc girls tennis team moved into the championship match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Playoffs with a 5-2 win at No. 3 Dinuba Wednesday.
Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Emma White and Lola Stouppe each earned a singles point for the Braves. The doubles team of Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave Lompoc its clinching fifth point.
The other scheduled doubles matches did not take place because Lompoc had already clinched the match. The Braves will play in the championship match next Tuesday.