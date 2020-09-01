You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs
alert top story

Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs

Annalynn Clark 02 (copy)

Annalynn Clark points to some of the "barren" outdoor space at Lompoc Valley Middle School in this undated file photo. The teacher was announced this week as the winner of a national contest and plans to use her $25,000 prize to boost educational outdoor opportunities at the school, and to launch a kindness program.

 Contributed photo

Lompoc Valley Middle School teacher Annalynn Clark is set to receive a $25,000 prize to bolster programs on the campus, thanks to finishing as the top vote-getter in a global contest put on by the Mayflower moving company.

Clark was announced Monday as the winner of Mayflower’s “Mover of Movers” contest, which sought to award an individual, according to the company, “for a bold, inspiring and life-changing move bringing positive impact to their community.” Clark was among three finalists from across the nation, and was declared the winner after receiving the most online votes throughout August.

Clark intends to use the money to boost a garden club she started at the school to address food insecurity issues among her students while emphasizing math, English and reading comprehension skills, while also beautifying the campus. The money also will allow her to launch a “Great Kindness Challenge,” an inclusive, empowering program for students and others in the community to dedicate 100 “kindness” hours by helping others throughout the community.

“This is an incredible honor, and it’s been amazing to see how the 'Mover of Movers' contest has already helped bring my community together,” Clark said. “I cannot wait to get started with the ‘Great Kindness Challenge.’ Mayflower recognized the need in the community, and with their help, my ideas are now going to be a reality for our students, families and neighbors.”

The other two finalists were Dexter George of Newark, New Jersey, and Kaitlyn Martinez of Phoenix, Arizona. Mayflower officials said the company will donate $1,000 each to George and Martinez.

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald commended Clark for her efforts.

Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition

Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition

Lompoc Unified School District's Teacher Support Providers program, which replaced the former Lompoc Apprentice Teacher Support System, was introduced last year to provide a support system for teachers and keep them in the profession, which could in turn improve student outcomes and reduce the district’s costs for continual recruitment, hiring and on-boarding.

“We are proud of Annalynn and her hard work to ensure students learn important life skills while remaining engaged while at school,” he said.

Marc Rogers, CEO of UniGroup, the parent company of Mayflower, applauded all three finalists.

“This year’s ‘Mover of Movers’ nominees, and especially our winner, Annalynn, truly embody the spirit in which we created the contest — one of courage and strength to make moves and take risks that make a difference for others,” he said. “Whether through this contest impacting local communities or a move to a new home, we’re proud to be the mover of movers and help make next adventures happen.”

For more information about the contest, and/or to view a video of Clark's reaction to her win, visit www.mayflower.com/moverofmovers.

20+ stories for 2020: Willis Jacobson Collection

2020 has been a busy year, and wow we are already in July?!? In this collection reporter Willis Jacobson chooses some of his top stories from 2020.  Follow more of his work on LompocRecord.com, and sign up for a News+ membership to support the work of local journalists in your community. 

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News