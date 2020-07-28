Lompoc teacher among 3 finalists vying for $25,000 prize in national contest

When Annalynn Clark began working at Lompoc Valley Middle School last year, the special education teacher was dismayed by a particular aspect of her new workplace.

Clark, 29, had spent the previous five years teaching at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a campus that embraces the outdoors, and had earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as her teaching credentials, from Antioch University’s Santa Barbara campus, which encourages using nature to educate.

“Then I got here and [LVMS] is pretty barren,” she said, noting that she loves most everything else about her first middle school job. “They even took out the trees last year from half of the school.”

Despite that lack of green space on a campus that she likened to a “concrete jungle,” Clark used her limited resources to help cultivate an Environmental Club at the school with a focus on gardening and mindfulness.

The club and Clark are now under a national spotlight with a chance to significantly bolster those resources.

Mayflower, a national company that offers moving services, revealed this week that Clark had been selected as one of three finalists in its “Mover of Movers” contest, which aims to honor and reward an individual making a positive impact in his or her community.

Clark and her story are featured in a 92-second video posted on Mayflower’s website alongside the other two finalists. Also on Mayflower’s website — at https://www.mayflower.com/newsroom/mover-of-movers-contest-lp2 — members of the public are able to vote once per day, through Aug. 17, for the finalist of their choice. The person with the most votes will be awarded $25,000.