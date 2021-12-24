Members of the Lompoc Police and Fire departments were honored by La Purisima students in grades K-8 who expressed their gratitude with handwritten thank-you notes and pictures during a school assembly on Oct. 27.

To view the entire collection of letters written by students, visit lompocrecord.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

