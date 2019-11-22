Steven G. Franck, Pale Blue Dot’s CEO and founder, shows plans to build a space-themed education and entertainment center in Lompoc during an Economic Alliance forum and annual banquet Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.
Thomas E. Stevens, launch technical director with the 30th Operations Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base, talks about the base’s vision as a “Spaceport of the Future” during an Economic Alliance forum and annual banquet Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.
Julius Carstens, OEC Testing Service founder and CEO, right, receives the 2019 Technology Innovation Award from Ben Oakley of Pacific Coast Energy, left, during an Economic Alliance forum and annual banquet Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.
Air Force Col. Kris Barcomb, 30th Operations Group commander, answers a question about plans for improving Vandenberg Air Force Base during an Economic Alliance forum and annual banquet Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.
A potential site plan for Pale Blue Dot’s space-themed education and entertainment center in Lompoc was shown during an Economic Alliance forum and annual banquet Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.
The future of space-related exploration, education and entertainment — particularly based in the Lompoc Valley — highlighted a forum hosted Thursday night by the Economic Alliance of Northern Santa Barbara County.
The annual banquet, held at Hotel Corque in Solvang, featured presentations from Thomas Stevens, a launch technical director for the 30th Operations Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Steven Franck, the founder and CEO of Pale Blue Dot Ventures, which is looking to build a multifaceted space center in northern Lompoc.
Stevens shared how VAFB is preparing to become a so-called “spaceport of the future,” while Franck updated the more than 200 attendees on his organization's plans for the space-themed complex that he initially pitched to the Lompoc City Council in March.
“We think this is a really [great] opportunity,” Franck said to an audience composed mostly of North County business and civic leaders. “We think Vandenberg is a great location, we think it’s been overlooked and we really want to tell the story … of space exploration.”
Although the two featured speakers were independent of each other, both their messages centered on preparing for a future with increased interest in and travel to space.
Stevens opened his comments by noting the commercial launch industry is going through a “transformation” period.
To illustrate that point, he pointed to Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, a human spaceflight company.
Stevens noted that the United States’ global share of the commercial space launch market grew from less than 1% to more than 40% over the past seven years as SpaceX and Blue Origin also grew.
“These two guys have big dreams,” Stevens said. “We might look back at this era that we’re in right now … and say that’s the ‘entrepreneurial space age.’ It’s an exciting time.”
Vandenberg, Stevens said, is working to capitalize on that excitement and increasing demand for commercial space travel.
Base leaders, he said, recently surveyed launch companies and used the results of those surveys to develop VAFB's plans to become a spaceport of the future.
The plans include adding new launch sites and updating mission-essential infrastructure, like increasing communications capabilities, improving roads and utilities around new launch and landing sites, and building areas in which commodities, like rocket fuel, can be easily accessed.
Some smaller launch companies are reportedly showing interest in operating out of VAFB.
Firefly Aerospace, Stevens noted, has begun work on taking over VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-8 and has plans to launch its first rocket from the pad as soon as February 2020.
Stevens said the goal, although not firm, is to have the infrastructure improvements in place by 2028. All told, he said, the price for the work could top $100 million in investments.
“The Department of Defense, the Air Force — nobody is going to afford that alone,” he said, noting base leaders are working with federal, state and local governments, as well as potential private partners, to acquire the necessary funding.
“Like it or not, our Air Force is changing and morphing, and this commercial business has to be successful and the [Department of Defense] wants it to be successful,” Stevens said. “That’ll drive the prices down for launch, and the Air Force will benefit from that. That’s where we’re headed.”
Off base, Franck and his Pale Blue Dot team are hoping to develop land near Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley campus for their bold space center vision.
Franck, who called himself a financier, noted that he has been “chasing” the space center project for five years.
The early plans call for an education and entertainment complex complete with a theater and outdoor plaza to view launches from VAFB.
The project also lists additional potential revenue through on-site lodging and a conference center, among other amenities.
Franck said his hope is the complex will be able to host space-themed events, like sci-fi weekends, hackathons and rocket launch competitions.
He also stressed that it could play a key role in increasing STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education in the United States.
To that point, he offered statistics showing that the United States is trailing other countries, like China, in STEM initiatives.
“China is doing eight times what we’re doing; that’s a problem,” he said.
“I can’t fix this problem, and we can’t fix this problem in Lompoc,” he added, “but we can kind of get started on it.”
The project organizers are still seeking capital investment.
According to a memorandum of understanding that was agreed upon in July with the city of Lompoc, the project backers will need to return to the Lompoc City Council by next summer to show they’ve raised enough money and to submit a concept and feasibility study and design plan.
Under a best-case timeline that Franck acknowledged is extremely aggressive, he said the center could be completed by 2024.
Although Franck acknowledged that several others have tried and failed to get similar projects off the ground, he said he is confident in this latest effort.
That confidence was boosted, he said, by a mid-October meeting with local stakeholders who provided input.
“We hope this is the final go,” he said.
