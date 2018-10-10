The homeless triage center that had been set up at Lompoc's River Park was officially shut down Wednesday afternoon, as the final 19 clients left the campsite and city staffers worked to clean the area of all tents and other materials.
The center had been open for 30 days to provide a temporary living space for local homeless residents who had been evicted from the Santa Ynez riverbed. Several service providers remained at the site for the full 30 days to offer support — whether it was for drug and/or alcohol treatment, mental health, housing or other issues — to the people living there.
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said Wednesday that all of the campers left without issue and the closure went smoothly.
"It was very successful, very calm — no problems at all," he said.
Walsh noted that almost all of the residents who had been living at the campsite left in vehicles, either with family members, representatives of support agencies or volunteers. Among those organizations that helped throughout the duration of the center, and with Wednesday's closure, were the Santa Barbara County public defender's and district attorney's offices, Planting a Seed and Americorps.
"It was a heck of a group effort," Walsh said. "Everything was cleaned up today and we'll probably open the park in the next couple days for use."
The triage center began accepting clients Sept. 10, the first day that people were formally evicted from the riverbed. As many as 62 people lived there at any single time.
In a presentation to the Lompoc City Council on Oct. 2, Walsh said he was proud of the "compassionate" work that was done at the center, but he noted that several problems persisted.
Among the issues, he said, was that the center put a lot of drug addicts in one location, which made it easy for drug dealers to move in and make sales. He also said that people suspected of being human traffickers were kicked out of the campsite, and that people living there were asked to leave or were arrested for a range of rules violations, including drug use and/or outstanding warrants.
Walsh encouraged representatives of other cities to contact him before moving forward with their own similar plans, “so they don’t make the same mistakes.”
“Even with our faults and mistakes,” he said, “I still think we did it the right way, the compassionate way.”
The city will now turn its attention to cleaning out the riverbed, a project that could end up costing more than $500,000. City Manager Jim Throop said he plans on seeking financial assistance from the county, state and federal governments as the city looks to remove several tons of debris that had built up over several years as homeless people camped and built makeshift structures in the waterway.