The Lompoc Senior's Club will host its second Space Symposium from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Guild Hall (formerly the Grange Hall), 435 North G St.
The event is open to people of all ages for a suggested donation of $1, which will benefit the Senior's Club. The symposium is slated to include booths, information and displays related to the space industry and space exploration. Retired space industry employees are encouraged to arrive dressed in clothes with their former company's logo, and kids 2 to 12 years old are asked to dress as space explorers or as space movie characters for a costume party on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact organizer David Tekaat at 661-333-7746 or lompocseniorclub@yahoo.com.