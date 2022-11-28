Lompoc's economy is showing positive signs of growth as the town wrapped up a successful Small Business Saturday and now looks to one new big box retailer set to open this week.

"The local business economy is making a comeback with lots of new small businesses opening in Lompoc," said DeVika Stalling, president/ CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly 300 attendees turned out to support the dozens of participating small businesses throughout the community who were offering special deals and discounts, and celebrate the town's inaugural Old Town Market event held in the 100 block of South H Street.

