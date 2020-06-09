You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc seeking nominees for new Spring Yard Beautification Award

Lompoc seeking nominees for new Spring Yard Beautification Award

{{featured_button_text}}
062018 Say it with Flowers contest02.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The home at 1040 North Sixth St., shown on June 20, 2018, won a first-place residential award in Lompoc's 2018 “Say It With Flowers” beautification contest. This year, the contest was changed to the Spring Yard Beautification Award. Nominees are being sought.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for its new Spring Yard Beautification Award, which will be handed out this month.

The award, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers prize, aims to recognize and honor residents and businesses that present visually appealing and maintained landscaping. Nominations are being accepted through June 19, with the winners slated to be revealed June 23.

Yards will be judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers. Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered. No backyards will be judged this year.

Beautification and Appearance commissioners will judge locations while driving around Lompoc to view nominees and potential participants. They may also consider residences or businesses without a nomination.

To make a nomination, or for more information, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034 or K_Forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News