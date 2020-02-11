Lompoc schools inviting parents to register kindergarten/TK students for 2020-21

Parents with children who are set to attend Lompoc Unified School District campuses in the 2020-21 school year are invited to participate in kindergarten and transitional kindergarten, or TK, registration during the month of March.
Children eligible for kindergarten must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Children eligible for TK must turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2.
Any child who turns 5 years old from Dec. 3, 2020, to June 30, 2021, may also apply for TK admittance. These students will be admitted by birthdate priority, depending on the number of applicants and the number of open slots at their home school site, according to LUSD officials.
All parents/guardians need to register their kindergarten or TK students at the school in their attendance area, according to LUSD. Questions regarding particular attendance areas should be directed to LUSD's central attendance office, which can be reached at 805-742-3244, or at any LUSD elementary school.
At the registration meetings, parents/guardians should bring their child along with the following items:
- Proof of child's age, which may be in the form of an official birth certificate, a duly attested baptism certificate or a passport;
- Official immunization record, which is required for children to attend LUSD schools; and
- Verification of address, which may be in the form of a mortgage/rent receipt or utility bill with the address and name of the parent or guardian, or a similar document.
For more information, including registration dates for specific schools, visit https://www.lusd.org/Domain/31 or contact the LUSD Education Services office at 805-742-3250.