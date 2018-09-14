Lompoc Unified School District has scheduled 10 public forums in October for parents to provide input on the district’s sexual education curriculum, Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced Friday.
The forums will allow community members to weigh in on the curriculum that the district selects to comply with the California Healthy Youth Act, which outlines parameters for sexual education in public schools. The announcement of the forums came at the end of a week in which several parents raised concerns and complaints about sex ed materials that were previously being proposed by the district. After hearing those comments from parents, McDonald pulled the items from consideration at Tuesday's meeting of the LUSD board of education.
The forums will be held at the following locations at the listed times and dates:
- The LUSD Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1;
- The LUSD Education Center, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 6;
- Cabrillo High School, 8 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 8;
- Cabrillo High School, 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10;
- Lompoc Valley Middle School, 8 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 11;
- Lompoc Valley Middle School, 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 16;
- Vandenberg Middle School, 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18;
- Vandenberg Middle School, 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 19;
- Lompoc High School, 6 to 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 22;
- Lompoc High School, 8 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23.
“LUSD wants to partner with our community for a better education for our students today and well into the future,” McDonald said Friday while announcing the forums. “Obtaining feedback and dialoguing is a valuable way for me and LUSD to grow and advance. We look forward to a great process and satisfying result.”
LUSD administrators that are scheduled to participate in the forums include Cabrillo High Principal Isidro Carrasco, Lompoc High Principal Paul Bommersbach, La Honda STEAM Academy Principal Noelle Barthel, and administrators Brian Grimnes, Candice Grossi, Brian Jaramillo and Tina Wall.
A Spanish translator will be provided at each forum, according to LUSD.
Therese Sager, a parent of a student in LUSD, was among those who spoke out against the previously proposed curriculum at a pair of meetings with district leaders on Tuesday. She thanked district administrators for scheduling the community forums.
“I am extremely pleased with the leadership in LUSD for listening to the community and allowing for input,” she said.
Added McDonald: "We wish to thank the community in advance for their input and willingness to partner with LUSD."