Lompoc Unified School District officials are encouraging parents and community members to take part in a survey this week as they continue to solicit feedback regarding a new sex education curriculum.
The survey, which is available online and at the district headquarters through 5 p.m. Friday, marks the latest outlet for parents and others to weigh in on how they believe LUSD should proceed to be in compliance with the state’s Healthy Youth Act, which passed in 2016 and requires that school districts provide comprehensive sexual health education, as well as information about HIV prevention, among other topics.
The issue became a hot topic for LUSD this year after several parents and community members, at two separate public forums on Sept. 11, raised concerns with various aspects of a curriculum that had been recommended for adoption by district staff.
Due to the outcry, LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald ultimately pulled that curriculum from consideration by the LUSD board of education and instead scheduled 10 meetings at various school sites throughout October to offer community members a chance to provide input.
Brian Jaramillo, the district's director of pupil support services, said Monday that those meetings were productive.
“LUSD believes that the forums were helpful in that parents are more informed about the laws in California, were able to provide comments and question different elements of the law, and were able to bring up the issues that each parent believes is important,” Jaramillo said.
“Many parents took advantage of multiple forums to sit down and go through each curriculum and provide written feedback," he added. "LUSD hopes that the parents have a better understanding of the decision that the district has to make in order to be in compliance with the law, and LUSD hopes that the parents know that the district values their input as we partner to provide the best possible education for all LUSD students.”
The district, according to Jaramillo, is currently considering six different curricula for implementation. An administrative task force was assembled to oversee the process. That task force is expected to use the feedback provided at the forums and through the surveys, as well as feedback from teachers, to develop a recommendation that it will then take to the LUSD board of education at some point after the district’s Thanksgiving break.
Anyone who wishes to review the six curricula that are under consideration can do so at the district office, located at 1301 North A St.
The survey, which is in both English and Spanish, can be accessed online at https://goo.gl/forms/cZ29GGG21Lc208s02, or by visiting LUSD’s Office of Pupil Support Services at the district headquarters.
The survey was first revealed in a letter that was sent last week to some parents in the district. Jaramillo said that LUSD leaders invite parents to remain engaged in their children’s education.
“We encourage parents to continue to be involved at their schools and find ways to communicate with their students about these topics, as well as continue to be informed about the curriculum that will be implemented in the schools,” he said. “We will be making every effort to give more information to all parents about what is going to be taught to their students so that we can partner together in this process.”