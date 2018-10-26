A bus attendant with Lompoc Unified School District was arrested Thursday night after allegedly abusing a 10-year-old student with special needs last week on a school bus.
Arthur Carlos, 52, was arrested after an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with corporal injury on a child. LUSD officials released a statement Friday afternoon saying that Carlos was in the process of being fired, a move that would be finalized at the next meeting of the LUSD board of education.
Carlos, of Santa Maria, had been employed by LUSD for just five days, according to the district.
The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 16, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"The child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus," read a statement from sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. "The parents reported the incident to the Lompoc Unified School District, who subsequently reviewed surveillance video from the bus and shared it with the parents."
The statement went on to note that the video allegedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window."
The parents allegedly reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office, which sparked the investigation.
"Sheriff’s detectives worked with school officials who provided employee training details, witness/employee information and a copy of the bus video surveillance recording," Hoover said. "Detectives reviewed the video recording and determined (that) Carlos had willfully inflicted inhuman corporal punishment upon the special needs victim."
LUSD's statement indicated that district leaders immediately decided to terminate Carlos.
“Upon learning of the incident and following an investigation of the incident, LUSD officials took immediate and appropriate action,” the statement from LUSD read.
It concluded with: “We appreciate our collaborative relationship with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's (Office) and their quick action regarding this incident.”
Carlos is being held on $50,000 bail.