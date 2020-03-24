Lompoc school district to offer free child care to first responders, medical workers

Child care workers at the site, according to LUSD, will be trained by medical personnel on how to properly screen children and adults for symptoms of COVID-19. Further, the district reported, strict procedures will be followed for child drop-off, pick-up and on-site interactions between people.

“LUSD custodial staff have been trained on how to properly sanitize the rooms and areas where child care will be held," said Doug Sorum, the district's director of maintenance and operations. "In addition, we have purchased a sanitizing cannon to maximize our cleaning abilities.”

On Monday, as workers continued to prepare the child care site, paper covered some cabinets and other places that had yet to be cleaned.

The center was slated to be open 13 hours per day in an effort to accommodate the many first responders and hospital workers who work 12-hour shifts.

In addition to offering child care, the LUSD staffers at the site will be provided with grade-level appropriate curricula to use with the children.

LUSD also plans to provide breakfast and lunch at the site, while local restaurant Tom's Burgers has agreed to provide dinners. All staff members involved with handling food have been trained in COVID-19 food handling procedures, according to LUSD.