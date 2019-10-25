Melanie Thatcher, a fifth-grade teacher at Miguelito Elementary School, has been selected as Lompoc Unified School District's outstanding new teacher of the year, the district announced Friday.
Thatcher, who has been teaching for two years, will be recognized at the "A Salute to Teachers" gala that will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Nov. 2 at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.
“With her intelligence, insight, and creativity, she is poised to set the education world on fire while leading students to new heights of academic achievement,” Miguelito Principal Becky Sausker said of Thatcher.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald also commended Thatcher for her work and said she was an important asset for the district.
“Melanie brings with her an exuberance and positivity that has been evident from the get-go," he said.
Thatcher is among three distinguished new educators who will be recognized at the Salute to Teachers gala. Each was nominated by their peers and chosen by a committee through the County Education Office.
Joining Thatcher at the ceremony from LUSD will be Bree Jansen, who was chosen this year as the 2020 Santa Barbara Bowl performing arts teacher of the year.