The Lompoc Unified School District board of education formally welcomed its newest member Tuesday during a meeting in which the board also received a recommendation from a task force that was assembled to help the district select its next sex education curriculum.
Nancy Schuler-Jones, who was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 6 midterm election, took her oath of office early in the meeting and promptly began her four-year term. Incumbent Steve Straight, who finished second in voting for the two four-year seats, was also sworn in, as was incumbent Bill Heath, who was re-elected to a two-year term.
The newly-seated board got right to business as it fielded its first budget update for the upcoming cycle, recognized and honored five teachers who were selected for various awards, and received a recommendation from the task force that was formed in September when a proposed new sex education curriculum was put on hold after it became the subject of controversy following outcry from parents and community members.
The California Healthy Youth Act Task Force, comprised of LUSD administrators, was created to field concerns and work with community members and educators to select appropriate sex ed materials that would also satisfy the guidelines established by the 2016 law from which its name was derived.
After 10 community forums, an online survey, and consultations with teachers, the task force recommended two separate curricula: “Teen Talk” for seventh-grade classes in the district’s middle schools, and “3 Rs: Rights, Respect, Responsibility” for ninth-grade health classes at the high schools.
The recommendation was presented to the board by Brian Jaramillo, LUSD’s director of pupil services and a member of the task force. Jaramillo outlined the steps that were taken by the task force over the past three months and pointed out that a lot of thought and effort went into the decision behind the recommendation to bring in two separate sets of course materials.
“We discussed whether it would be better to have the same curriculum across the grade spans, but ... these are curriculums that are being taught for two weeks, two years apart,” Jaramillo said.
“It’s not like math, where you want to have the same curriculum over a period of years,” he later added. “This is more isolated teaching, so we did not believe that it was necessary to move forward with the same curriculum.”
The topic was up for discussion only and did not include any action by the board.
In his presentation, Jaramillo noted that the field of options was whittled down to two from six. Both of the recommended curricula, he said, satisfy the state’s Healthy Youth Act, which requires, among other things, that school districts provide comprehensive sexual health education, as well as information about HIV prevention, at least once in high school and once in middle school.
The curriculum recommended for the high school classes is the same that elicited concern from parents in September, though at that time it was being recommended for fifth-, seventh- and ninth-grade classes.
Ultimately, Jaramillo said, the district decided against offering the course at all to fifth-graders and will instead satisfy the legal requirement by offering it once in middle school and once in high school.
Board member Bill Heath, who was the most vocal member of the board in his objections to the previously proposed materials, said Tuesday that although the law requires that notification to parents about the coursework be “passive,” he was hopeful that the district would take a more active role in informing parents.
“I hope our district will be as aggressively passive as they can be in the notification of when these classes are going to happen,” said Heath, who at an Oct. 3 forum called the “3 Rs” materials “nothing short of indoctrination and the sexualization of our children.”
Jaramillo said that would be the case.
“That is a message that we heard from a lot of parents, as well, and something that we will take significant steps … to make sure that our parent notification process is as thorough as it can be,” he said, noting that the district would use its automated phone message system, website, and other methods to notify parents. “I’ve committed to the parents that we will not follow the same procedures that we’ve used in the past, which has been sending stuff home with students.”
Parents and guardians will be able to opt their children out of the classes if they desire.
Much of the controversy when the topic was first brought up three months ago stemmed from a perception from some parents and community members that the materials were not age-appropriate and/or were too explicit in their coverage of topics like safe sex, masturbation, LGBTQ lifestyles and references to gender and sexual orientation fluidity.
Just one parent spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and she used her time at the podium to encourage the board to adopt the recommended curricula.
Lauren Aranguren, who said she had two children attend LUSD schools, pointed out that state law explicitly forbids discrimination of any kind in schools and requires that all sex education instruction affirmatively recognize that people have different sexual orientations and be inclusive of all people, including those in same-sex relationships.
“Why does this matter?” she asked. “Because many of our students identify as LGBTQ, and as members of a pluralistic society, all of our students interact with LGBTQ people every day.”
She went on to cite a recent GLAAD survey that found that one in five Millenials in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ, and noted that “20 percent of the people our students will be working with and for identify as LGBTQ.”
“Like all students, students who are LGBTQ need sexual health education that is unbiased, includes them, affirms their identity and provides them with the knowledge to keep themselves healthy,” Aranguren said. “The materials selected by the district’s task force provide this kind of sexual health education that serves the needs of all students, including those who are LGBTQ. For this reason, I urge the board to adopt the recommended curricula.”
In other action at Tuesday’s board meeting:
- The board received the first of four scheduled budget updates as administrators develop the 2019-20 budget. The update noted that enrollment continues to decline in the district, which is causing a decline in revenue. Although the district continues to maintain a healthy reserve and positive credit rating, according to the update, it is expected that the district will continue to operate at a deficit for at least the next three years.
- The board recognized Jake West, a sixth-grade grade teacher at Fillmore Elementary School who was recently presented with the Distinguished New Educator Award by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. West was presented with a certificate from LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald.
- The district leaders also recognized the four finalists for LUSD teacher of the year. They include Jamin Bean, La Honda STEAM Academy; Rebecca Ingrahm, Maple High School; and Greg Eisen and Chris Ladwig, Cabrillo High School. Ladwig, it was announced, was named LUSD’s teacher of the year and will go on to contend for the county’s Teacher of the Year Award.
The next regular meeting of the LUSD board of education is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8.