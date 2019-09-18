A Lompoc elementary school is set to get its own outdoor track after a contractor for the project was approved this month by the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
The LUSD board voted 4-0 (with one member absent) at its Sept. 10 meeting to enter into an agreement with Cal Portland for the installation of a track at Hapgood Elementary School. In a separate vote, the board also approved a contract with Miller Landscaping and Maintenance to install gopher wire and treat the turf at the school.
“These projects improve the safety of our grounds for students,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “They will enhance the physical education programs while also providing a safe place for kids to play at recess. This is a game-changer for our kids.”
The contract with Cal Portland, which is based out of Santa Maria, is for $85,612. The contract with the Lompoc-based Miller Landscaping is for $83,545. Both of those totals include 10% contingencies.
Half the funding for the projects will come from donations, with the other half coming from community redevelopment funds, according to LUSD.
Work on the projects is expected to begin in late October, according to Doug Sorum, LUSD’s director of maintenance and operations.
After more than two years of fundraising, a planned multimillion-dollar renovation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium is closing in on becoming a reality. Leaders within Lompoc Unified School District and the outside Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field, which are jointly funding the planned $3.3 million project, announced this month that they have reached their fundraising goal for the first phase of work and are looking to begin construction as early as this November.
Hapgood Elementary School, located at 324 South A St., serves students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.
Hapgood Principal Carmen Chavez expressed support for the projects.
“We are so excited to have a safe place for kids to run, ride bikes and play,” she said.
The Hapgood work is unrelated to the Community Track and Field project at Huyck Stadium.