Locals are invited to support an important cause Friday by purchasing Dutch Bros. drink products at store locations in Lompoc and Santa Maria to benefit CASA of Santa Barbara County.
Both stores will donate $1 from every drink sold on March 25 to the nonprofit whose mission is to assure a safe, permanent and nurturing home to abused and/or neglected children. CASA — Court Appointed Special — also assigns a highly trained volunteer to advocate for children in the court system.
According to Nicole Birmingham, operator of Dutch Bros. Lompoc, the organization is an important asset to the community.
“We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday,” she said.
Drinks available for purchase and eligible for donation include specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, freezes and lemonade.
Participating Dutch Bros. stores are located at 1760 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, and 812 North H St., Lompoc.