For the first time in nearly 20 years, Surf Beach is slated to remain open next year throughout the breeding season for the Western snowy plover, the city of Lompoc announced Thursday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has permitted Vandenberg Air Force Base to keep the beach open for recreational access throughout the 2020 breeding season for the threatened bird species, the city reported.
The move marks a significant shift from the base’s previous policy, enacted in 2001, of keeping the beach, located about 10 miles west of Lompoc, open only as long as plover trespass violations remained under 50 during the breeding season, which lasts from March through September.
VAFB personnel still will track violations at the beach, according to a city of Lompoc spokeswoman, and will use that data together with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's data to determine if beach closures need to be re-implemented in the future.
Major changes at Lompoc's Surf Beach could include shift in plover counts, construction of boardwalk
This year, Lompoc city leaders helped jump-start a conversation that not only could lead to the annual plover restrictions — and occasional closures — at Surf Beach becoming a thing of the past, but that could also lead to the construction of a new boardwalk, the reopening of the estuary at Ocean Park for various watersports and activities, and the return of recreational fishing at the beach.
Lompoc city leaders began working with VAFB, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Santa Barbara County, and the California Coastal Commission this year to bring about changes in the way the beach is accessed. Based on those discussions, the changes could include the construction of a new boardwalk, the reopening of the estuary at Ocean Park for various watersports and activities, and the return of recreational fishing at the beach.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne, in a statement provided Thursday by the city, said she was encouraged by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s decision to allow VAFB to keep Surf Beach open to the public year-round.
“I am excited and very hopeful for the future of Surf Beach,” she said. “Vandenberg Air Force Base and the California Coastal Commission are listening to the community, recognizing Surf Beach’s history and importance to Lompoc, and improving the beach and local access to it, all while protecting the Western snowy plover. The base’s proposal to eliminate the 50-violation beach closure next summer, and the Fish and Wildlife Service accepting the request, is a major milestone for our community.”