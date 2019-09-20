Surf Beach was fully reopened to the public Friday, 10 days ahead of the scheduled end of the restrictions put in place to protect the Western snowy plover.
The move was announced Friday by officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Boundary fences and signs were removed from Surf Beach, which is the closest publicly accessible beach to the city of Lompoc. Additionally, Wall and Minuteman beaches, which are accessible only to those with VAFB access, also were fully reopened.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's biological opinion requires the 30th Space Wing Commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually, March 1 through Sept. 30, to protect the threatened plover species. Since all plover chicks had fledged by Friday, according to VAFB officials, 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Anthony Mastalir directed all beaches to be reopened.
“Vandenberg remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the beach habitat," Mastalir said. "This year, I challenged our conservation team to both protect the natural environment and keep the beaches open for our local communities to enjoy.
If some of Lompoc’s leaders get their way, the annual closures at the city’s closest publicly accessible beach may become a thing of the past.
“Their efforts, along with our partnership with [Lompoc] Mayor [Jenelle] Osborne and the citizens of Lompoc, have paid huge dividends. For the first time in three years, we were able to preserve public access to our area's most cherished oceanfront throughout the entire summer. I'm so proud of all who worked so hard to make this happen.”
Certain restrictions still apply during the winter season. Those include:
- No littering, including fishing bait and fish remains. Fishing is not allowed at all at Surf Beach.
- No pets off-leash.
- No camping.
- No beach fires.
- No fireworks.
- No kite flying.
- No feeding wildlife.
- No horses or ATVs, except for authorized enforcement personnel.
Lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so beachgoers are encouraged to never swim alone and to always remain cognizant of surroundings.
