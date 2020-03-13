Lompoc's SpringFest celebration called off as coronavirus outbreak continues

For the first time in 34 years, the city of Lompoc will not host its annual SpringFest celebration.

The event, which typically kicks off the local festival calendar, was canceled Friday amid growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the coronavirus that has become a global pandemic. The Lompoc Valley Festival Association's board of directors made the decision to call off the event after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Thursday declared a public health emergency and recommended no gatherings of more than 250 people through at least March 30.

SpringFest had been scheduled for April 17 through 19 at Ryon Park.

John Keth, president of the Festival Association, said Friday that the decision to cancel the event was necessary, even though it was scheduled for several days after the state and county restrictions on crowds were set to potentially expire.

“If they extended it, we would’ve lost a lot of money on that,” Keth said, noting that commitments to secure the park, among other logistics, would have proven too risky. “So we had to make [the decision] from a financial standpoint, as well as a safety standpoint because most of our volunteers are elderly or have underlying health issues. We don’t need to get them sick.