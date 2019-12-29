Lompoc's 2020 MLK Day Celebration gets financial boost from Fund for Santa Barbara

Lompoc's 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration has received a financial boost.
The Fund for Santa Barbara, which bills itself as “a community foundation that supports nonprofits working for social change in Santa Barbara County through cash grants and other resources,” recently granted $2,500 to the Lompoc event’s organizing committee. The 2020 celebration is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, at El Camino Community Center.
The grant funds will be used to "commemorate Dr. King's teachings and philosophy, as well as honoring the diversity within our community," according to organizers.
“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is shared with our community now and into the future,” said Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Ron Wiley, one of the event’s founders. “We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event.”
Among the speakers scheduled for next month’s ceremony are educator Tiffany Grandberry; Pastor Bernie Federman, of Lompoc Foursquare Church; and Pastor Donald Wesson, of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a leader in the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s that sought to, among other things, end legalized racial segregation and discrimination. He was an advocate of nonviolent protest and, at 35 years old in 1964, became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
King was assassinated in 1968.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983, and was first officially observed on the third Monday of January 1986.
The current iteration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Lompoc began in 2016. There was no observance in 2015, but the holiday was celebrated for decades before that on a semi-annual basis with public events put on by the now-defunct Club Arcturus.
For more information, or to help sponsor the 2020 event, contact Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or at 805-698-6010.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.