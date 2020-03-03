Lompoc's Measure I receiving majority support after first round of election results

Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that will determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of mail-in ballots, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night by Santa Barbara County.

A total of 3,668 Lompoc voters mailed in their ballots, according to the figures released by the county, and 2,488 of those ballots, or 68%, were marked in favor of Measure I, which asked voters whether to raise the local sales tax by 1%. The ballot measure needs a simple majority of support — 50% plus one — to succeed.

There were 1,180 "no" votes, 32% of the total, among the mailed ballots.

The county released the results of the mailed ballots around 8:20 p.m. All results are considered unofficial until the election is certified by the county clerk.

Shortly after adjourning Tuesday night's meeting of the Lompoc City Council, Mayor Jenelle Osborne expressed cautious optimism with the early mail-in results.