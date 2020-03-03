Lompoc's Measure I receiving majority support after first round of election results

Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that will determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of mail-in ballots, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night by Santa Barbara County.
A total of 3,668 Lompoc voters mailed in their ballots, according to the figures released by the county, and 2,488 of those ballots, or 68%, were marked in favor of Measure I, which asked voters whether to raise the local sales tax by 1%. The ballot measure needs a simple majority of support — 50% plus one — to succeed.
There were 1,180 "no" votes, 32% of the total, among the mailed ballots.
The county released the results of the mailed ballots around 8:20 p.m. All results are considered unofficial until the election is certified by the county clerk.
Shortly after adjourning Tuesday night's meeting of the Lompoc City Council, Mayor Jenelle Osborne expressed cautious optimism with the early mail-in results.
"I'm quite relieved and very thankful that our residents who vote are recognizing [the importance of Measure I] and so far are supporting it," she said. "I'm definitely hoping that the votes cast [Tuesday] will continue to support that passage, but 68% early on is a great sign. We've just got to continue to keep our fingers crossed because this really was about the public getting a chance to have a voice."
Tuesday’s primary election was considered by many Lompoc leaders to be particularly significant for the future of the city, which is facing declining revenue and an estimated $90 million unfunded liability to CalPERS, the state’s public employee pension system.
Although the CalPERS obligation was a primary reason for the creation of Measure I, city officials have maintained that the sales tax increase is necessary to at least maintain the current level of city services and stave off further cutbacks.
Raising the sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75% would generate an estimated $4.8 million annually in additional revenue to the city’s general fund, according to city staff.
Along with paying down the CalPERS debt, that added funding would be used to “maintain and improve public services, including neighborhood police patrols, firefighter staffing, gang enforcement, crime and vandalism prevention, street improvements, community and recreational services, [and] park upgrades,” according to the ballot text.
If Measure I maintains a majority of support, it would lead to the increased sales tax on most purchased goods, not services, for the next 15 years. It would not affect property taxes and would also not apply to prescription medication or nonprepared food purchased as groceries.
The tax increase, if ultimately approved by voters, would go into effect in July and the city would begin seeing the additional revenue in October, according to City Manager Jim Throop.
Osborne, who was not planning to stay up into early Wednesday for election results, said she was hoping for a celebratory morning.
"I'm really happy with the early numbers and really grateful to the community for recognizing the need and being willing to contribute and support this," she said.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.