Lompoc's Measure I receiving majority support after early election results

Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that will determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of mail-in ballots and early precinct reports, according to election results released Tuesday night by Santa Barbara County.

A total of 3,668 Lompoc voters mailed in their ballots, according to the figures released by the county, and 2,488 of those ballots, or 68%, were marked in favor of Measure I, which asked voters whether to raise the local sales tax by 1%. The ballot measure needs a simple majority of support — 50% plus one — to succeed.

There were 1,180 "no" votes — 32% of the total — among the mailed ballots.

As of midnight, just two of the city's 13 precincts had reported. Those votes brought the total number to 3,733, with 2,532 in favor of the ballot measure, maintaining the support at 68%.

The county released the results of the mailed ballots around 8:20 p.m. All results are considered unofficial until the election is certified by the county clerk.

Shortly after adjourning Tuesday night's meeting of the Lompoc City Council, Mayor Jenelle Osborne expressed cautious optimism with the early mail-in results.