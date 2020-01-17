Lompoc's early Prohibition experiment led to bombing, vigilantism

Decades before the U.S. adopted a nationwide ban on the production and sales of alcoholic beverages 100 years ago, the Lompoc Valley went through its own local Prohibition period.
Influenced by the perceived success of the Vineland Temperance Colony founded in New Jersey in 1862, the leaders of the Lompoc Valley Land Company, which was established in 1874 to develop real estate in Lompoc, succeeded in making Lompoc a temperance colony. As a result of the move, every deed included a clause prohibiting the sale or manufacture of liquor, according to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society.
Although that temperance status was nullified when the city became incorporated in 1888, the preceding years were not without controversy as some of the city’s early settlers went to great lengths to keep alcohol out of the young settlement.
A lot has changed since then, perhaps best illustrated by Lompoc adopting some of the most permissive cannabis policies in the state after recreational marijuana was legalized by voters in 2016.
“With cannabis so prevalent and accessible [I] think the founders and the ladies of the [Woman’s Christian Temperance Union] are rolling in their graves,” said 98-year-old resident Myra Manfrina, a Lompoc historian and board member of the Historical Society.
Indeed, the ladies of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union played a significant role in keeping Lompoc dry.
W.W. Broughton, an influential newspaper editor from Santa Cruz, spearheaded the effort to attract settlers to Lompoc and make the town a true temperance colony, according to the Historical Society. Despite the efforts of Broughton and other local leaders, however, stagecoaches laden with alcohol regularly passed through the city and some of the alcohol made its way to local homes and businesses.
In 1875, according to the Historical Society, a group of local women, incensed by the report of a correspondent from San Luis Obispo stating that there was plenty to drink in Lompoc, resolved to locate the source of the illicit supply of liquor.
“They determined that Green’s drugstore was the source, whereupon they entered the drugstore and began destroying the liquor stock, knocking in the heads of barrels and emptying bottles containing anything that would intoxicate, from bay rum to Schedam Schnaps,” read a portion of a report from the Historical Society. “Mr. Green (the store’s owner) drew his pistol, threatening to shoot just as a group of men entered displaying a rope. The druggist immediately lay down his weapon and the women continued their destruction.”
Those efforts reportedly managed to stifle bootlegging in town for several years, but another alcohol controversy arose in 1881. A temperance meeting was held that year at the town’s Methodist Church, where the Historical Society reports that leading citizens made speeches to build enthusiasm to not tolerate a saloon within the colony.
“On May 20, at 11 p.m., the quiet town of Lompoc was awakened by a loud explosion that rocked houses throughout the valley,” the Historical Society reported. “A bomb had been thrown into Walker’s Saloon, completely demolishing the building.”
The Lompoc Record reported of that event:
“Whether it was done by an earthquake or a nihilist from Russia, it is impossible to say, as no inquest has been held. No one is killed, missing or wounded. … Anyone looking for a location for a saloon had better not select a temperance community where public sentiment is so nearly unanimous against saloons, and where earthquakes are so prevalent and destructive.”
One of the more colorful stories relating to Lompoc’s stance on temperance occurred in 1883 and has become local lore. The incident is depicted on a current downtown mural.
“Ladies of the town talked to Messrs. Drum and Davis about their wickedness in selling liquor and demanded that they cease business,” according to the Historical Society. “Drum and Davis refused, declaring that if an attempt was made to run them out of town, they would shoot. The ladies then proceeded to securely fasten a rope around the building with the proprietors inside. With a mighty tug, they pulled the building from its foundations and dragged it a half block down the street, effectively spilling its contents.
“This act was originally reported as being executed by the men of the town. Through the years, however, it has been attributed to a group of women led by Mrs. J.B. Pierce. In any case, the proprietors of the store learned to never underestimate the power of a woman.”
The business owners did, however, file a lawsuit against some of the leading men of the town for damage to their property. According to the Historical Society, the defense based its case on the claim that the event was not a riot but a “town meeting.” A verdict of not guilty was returned, and a subsequent attempt to carry the case to the U.S. Supreme Court failed.
When Lompoc was incorporated in 1888, the courts nullified the temperance provision in Lompoc’s deeds, ruling that those deeds did not specify to whom the property would revert in case of violation. Later, as bootlegging began to thrive and stagecoaches brought liquor to town, the first licensed saloon was admitted by a vote of the community, effectively ending the settlement’s attempt at temperance.
Nationwide, Prohibition came later and lasted from Jan. 17, 1920, to March 22, 1933.
Manfrina noted that evidence of Lompoc's local Prohibition era remained well into the 20th century, as temperance rules still were included in property deeds as recently as 30 years ago.
She said she has always been interested in that portion of Lompoc’s history.
“[It] would make a good movie,” she said.
