Lompoc's early Prohibition experiment led to bombing, vigilantism

“This act was originally reported as being executed by the men of the town. Through the years, however, it has been attributed to a group of women led by Mrs. J.B. Pierce. In any case, the proprietors of the store learned to never underestimate the power of a woman.”

The business owners did, however, file a lawsuit against some of the leading men of the town for damage to their property. According to the Historical Society, the defense based its case on the claim that the event was not a riot but a “town meeting.” A verdict of not guilty was returned, and a subsequent attempt to carry the case to the U.S. Supreme Court failed.

When Lompoc was incorporated in 1888, the courts nullified the temperance provision in Lompoc’s deeds, ruling that those deeds did not specify to whom the property would revert in case of violation. Later, as bootlegging began to thrive and stagecoaches brought liquor to town, the first licensed saloon was admitted by a vote of the community, effectively ending the settlement’s attempt at temperance.

Nationwide, Prohibition came later and lasted from Jan. 17, 1920, to March 22, 1933.

Manfrina noted that evidence of Lompoc's local Prohibition era remained well into the 20th century, as temperance rules still were included in property deeds as recently as 30 years ago.