Lompoc is slated to add a new mural to its downtown art scene, thanks to the efforts of several volunteer community members and visitors.
The city's latest "Mural in a Weekend" project kicked into high gear Saturday as the volunteer artists joined with Art Mortimer, a master artist and the project leader, to create the mural on a rear east wall in the 100 block of South H Street.
The mural, titled "Chautauqua,” is meant to depict the traveling shows that flourished in the U.S. at the turn of the 19th century. It joins more than 40 downtown murals on public display.
Final work on the mural is slated for Sunday. A dedication ceremony for the new mural is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday.
The project was sponsored by the Lompoc Mural Society and Explore Lompoc.