Lompoc's committees, commissions facing scrutiny, possible elimination

Several reasons were cited for potentially altering or eliminating the advisory boards, but perhaps the largest was cost. The cost to hold meetings for each of the 11 active committees and commissions — a total that includes paid hours to city employees whose attendance is mandatory — is about $116,000 per year, according to the staff report.

Osborne, who said she felt the committees and commissions were all important, acknowledged being taken aback by that cost analysis.

“I was quite surprised at some of the cost burdens these are causing our departments,” said Osborne, who served on the Economic Development Committee before becoming a councilwoman and then mayor.

“Given the limitations in our staff, the limitations in our budget, and some of the agendas not necessarily being very large or [having] something to address on a regular basis,” she added, “my first thought is that we might want to consider all but the Planning Commission go to quarterly meetings to help reduce that burden.”

Among the other factors taken into consideration was a lack of attendance at the meetings, possibly suggesting a lack of interest from the public, as well as difficulty finding community members to volunteer to serve on some of the committees and commissions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}