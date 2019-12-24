Lompoc's committees, commissions facing scrutiny, possible elimination

The new year could usher in some significant changes — and possible eliminations — for the city of Lompoc’s 11 commissions and committees.
The Lompoc City Council spent more than an hour at its Dec. 17 meeting discussing the future of the committees and commissions, many of which serve in advisory roles for the City Council.
The discussion was jump-started by a request from the City Council to explore modifying or even eliminating the city’s Economic Development Committee. The focus was broadened Dec. 17 to include all the committees and commissions.
Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously to have the chair of each committee and commission solicit input from their respective memberships in January. An ad hoc committee made up of Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilman Jim Mosby will use that information to develop recommendations about the future of each committee and commission that they will bring back to the City Council in February or March.
While the fate of many of the committees and commissions won’t be decided until next year, the City Council decided Dec. 17 to go ahead and dissolve the Senior Commission, which was created in 1993 but hadn’t held a meeting due to lack of members, since 2017. Even when meetings were being held, the average attendance from residents, according to a city staff report, was zero.
Several reasons were cited for potentially altering or eliminating the advisory boards, but perhaps the largest was cost. The cost to hold meetings for each of the 11 active committees and commissions — a total that includes paid hours to city employees whose attendance is mandatory — is about $116,000 per year, according to the staff report.
Osborne, who said she felt the committees and commissions were all important, acknowledged being taken aback by that cost analysis.
“I was quite surprised at some of the cost burdens these are causing our departments,” said Osborne, who served on the Economic Development Committee before becoming a councilwoman and then mayor.
“Given the limitations in our staff, the limitations in our budget, and some of the agendas not necessarily being very large or [having] something to address on a regular basis,” she added, “my first thought is that we might want to consider all but the Planning Commission go to quarterly meetings to help reduce that burden.”
Among the other factors taken into consideration was a lack of attendance at the meetings, possibly suggesting a lack of interest from the public, as well as difficulty finding community members to volunteer to serve on some of the committees and commissions.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova, another former member of the Economic Development Committee, said she felt the committees and commissions provide community members a chance to participate in the governance of the city.
She suggested that the low participation could be a reflection of the City Council’s frequent discussions about cutting city services and said those talks could discourage people from wanting to participate.
Cordova also shared that while she was on the Economic Development Committee she was told that a member or members of the City Council felt the group’s reports to the City Council were causing too much work and that they should tone it down. She said that “disheartened” her and made her feel “really disrespected.”
“If we’re going to restructure it, I just hope that there isn’t a threat [from] our Council at all, or through our City Hall,” she said.
Many of the committees and commissions have been around for several decades.
The five-member Library Commission is the oldest, having started as the Library Board in 1907 before becoming a commission in 2015. With meetings scheduled each month, however, the Library Commission is also one of the most frequently canceled, with four meetings called off in 2018 and six canceled this year.
Of the 11 active committees and commissions, just two — the Planning and Utility commissions — averaged more audience members than paid employees. Including the Senior Commission, six of the committees and commissions averaged zero audience members.
This month isn't the first time that Lompoc's committees and commissions have faced scrutiny. In October 2018, then-Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh advocated for the elimination of the Public Safety Commission.
Of the seven community members who addressed the City Council on Dec. 17, most were members of different committees and commissions who advocated on behalf of their own groups.
Mosby suggested that council members needed to do a better job of communicating with their appointed commissioners. He said that he talks to his appointees frequently and suggested there would be a void without the committees and commissions.
“[Having them] gives us an opportunity to do more things,” he said, adding that it also frees up staff since City Council members don’t have to engage with employees one-on-one as frequently.
