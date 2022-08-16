The Lompoc Rotary Club recently donated $40,000 to the Lompoc Theatre Project to aid in the nonprofit's mission to fundraise for the restoration and reopening of Lompoc’s landmark theater.
"We have been wanting to make a substantial donation for a long time," said Heather Bedford, Lompoc Rotary president. “We chose them to be the biggest recipient of this year’s annual fundraiser, held Feb. 27, because they are going to be starting their capital campaign soon, and we want to help them reach their goals of revitalizing the downtown area."
According to Bedford, board members "threw themselves wholeheartedly into [the Rotary Club's] event, selling tickets, getting sponsors, collecting silent and live auctions, and funding the VIP Bubbles Reception." She noted that board members also showed up on the day of the event to help with setup and cleanup.
