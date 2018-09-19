Lompoc city leaders gave an update Tuesday night on issues surrounding the city’s homeless triage center and planned cleanup of the Santa Ynez Riverbed, while others in the community have expressed concerns about items being pulled out of the waterway.
Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop and Police Chief Pat Walsh shared details about the cleanup during the Lompoc City Council meeting. Among other aspects, Walsh noted that the triage camp at River Park had been “chaotic” at times as people have been turned away or kicked out of the camp, while others have been arrested for returning to the riverbed. Throop, meanwhile, gave an estimate indicating that the cost of the full cleanup could reach $500,000.
Separately from their comments, others involved in aspects of the cleanup have privately shared concerns about the cleanliness and reusability of the many shopping carts that are being pulled from the riverbed and delivered back to stores.
Even with all of the issues at play, Walsh suggested the planned cleanup is still moving forward in a productive fashion and that the timeline to have the 30-day triage center closed in early October — it began accepting arrivals on Sept. 10 — is still on track.
“It’s been great so far,” Walsh said of the overall effort. “A little chaotic, but we’re working through it.”
Cutting down crime
Walsh said that, as of Tuesday, 55 people had checked into the triage center. The police chief noted early in his update that problems have persisted, both in the triage camp and back in the riverbed.
“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it — we still are having criminal activity,” Walsh said at the council meeting.
The chief noted that he’s had officers monitoring the riverbed daily since evictions began Sept. 10. As of Tuesday, he said, those officers had made three trespassing arrests of people who were suspected of reinhabiting camps in the riverbed.
Back at the triage center, Walsh said that some people had been kicked out for bringing drugs into the campsite. Considering that many of the people at the camp have addiction issues, and that getting those people clean and sober has been one of the primary missions of the several social workers at the site, Walsh said that there has been no tolerance for people bringing and using illicit substances.
Another problem at the camp has been the arrival of people from out of the area. The triage center was set up specifically for people evicted from the riverbed, so some people from the Santa Ynez Valley and other locales have been turned away, Walsh said.
“We’re not the homeless shelter for the whole county — we can’t be; we’re a small town,” Walsh said. “We’re stretched as it is with 55 people. … We don’t have the resources.”
Among the early successes of the camp, Walsh noted, is that 10 people had sought drug treatment or entered the shelter system within the first nine days of the triage center being open.
“If we can get them off of their drug, maybe we can get them back into society and housed,” Walsh told the council.
Clearing the riverbed
Throop opened his comments at the council meeting by noting that city staff is preparing emergency resolutions that he hopes will lead to the city receiving county, state and/or federal funds to help cover the costs for the triage center — so far the city has allocated $80,000 for the triage camp and police overtime related to riverbed evictions — and the massive undertaking of cleaning out the riverbed.
Throop said that “hundreds of tons” of debris would ultimately need to be removed from the waterway, in addition to other work that will include clearing brush and foliage to open the area for better monitoring and to make it more able to withstand flooding.
“We’re getting closer to what that actual cost might be,” Throop told the council, “and it is going to be very close to that half-a-million dollar charge.”
Both Throop and Walsh noted that professionals will need to be hired to do much of the work of cleaning the riverbed, since the nature of the debris, which includes needles, and the treacherous terrain makes it too dangerous, in their opinions, to be taken on by community volunteers.
While much of the heavy lifting is still to come, city workers have been going into the riverbed and pulling out some of the objects that were left behind.
Among those items being removed are hundreds of shopping carts, according to a city employee who asked to remain anonymous since he was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.
The employee noted that a private contractor had been hired by local stores to collect the carts that are removed from the riverbed and return them to their respective store.
What the stores do next with the carts isn’t exactly clear.
The city employee said that he was concerned about the cleanliness of the carts and their reusability for shoppers, considering that many of the carts were filled with piles of garbage, including dirty diapers and buckets that held human waste, among other potential health hazards.
“I wouldn’t want people putting their babies or their food in one of those carts,” the employee said.
A man who identified himself as a manager with Albertsons, which is the largest grocery store next to one of the most popular riverbed entrances, said that several carts had been returned to that store and that the carts were set to be steam-cleaned before being put back into circulation.
A person who identified himself as a manager at Walmart said that no carts had yet been returned to that store and that a policy regarding what to do with the carts would be developed if and when they are returned.
Representatives of other local stores had not responded to requests for comment as of press time.
Help still needed
Walsh wrapped up his comments by noting that help from the community is still needed.
As he has in the past, he encouraged residents to donate funds to organizations that are aiding in the operation of the triage center. Among the main contributors he mentioned were:
Additionally, Throop said he would continue exploring ways to obtain funding and assistance from other outside agencies and municipalities for the costly cleanup.
“For a city of our size to take on something that really involves more than just the city of Lompoc, we need to do something,” he said.