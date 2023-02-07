A special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by local students who participated a design contest put on by the City to celebrate Lompoc's 135th anniversary, will be used through 2023.
Lompoc High School students and winners of Lompoc's 135th anniversary special logo contests include, from left, second-place winner Diane Custodio; and first-place winners Alyssa Lazos and Makaylah June.
The city of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with the unveiling of a special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by designs produced by local high school students.
Of 14 logo designs submitted by students, four were selected in the contest, with elements from two design pieces being featured in the temporary logo to be showcased throughout 2023.
A contest tie was announced for first place, with Makaylah June and Alyssa Lazos sharing the title. Diane Custodio won Second Place and Guillermo Olguin, third.
The City of Lompoc thanked all students who participated in the contest, and acknowledged Lompoc High School visual arts teacher Elizabeth Alvarez for encouraging students to take part.
Further details about the city's upcoming 135th birthday celebration will be announced, city officials said.
