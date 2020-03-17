Lompoc restaurants offering options for people sheltering in place during coronavirus outbreak

Several Lompoc restaurants are offering alternative ways for customers to get meals as the community continues to deal with the ramifications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the coronavirus causing negative economic impacts across the globe, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce released a statement Tuesday encouraging people to support the local economy in safe ways. To aid in that effort, the Chamber compiled a list of several member restaurants that are continuing to serve food, as well as ways those restaurants are working to keep customers and employees safe.
Most of the options being offered by the eateries include curbside pick-up and other ways that limit physical contact between people.
The list of restaurants, and accompanying information, includes:
- Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 610 North H St.: Offering take-out and curbside assistance, menu available online at www.AlfiesFish.com. Contact: 805-736-0154.
- American Host Restaurant, 113 North I St.: Offering take-out and soon offering curbside assistance. Contact: 805-735-5188.
- Big Truck Foods and Sassafras Restaurant, mobile: Offering direct delivery during specific times, as well as donating hot meals to seniors or house-bound individuals within the Lompoc Valley. For info, call or text 805-253-3440.
- Central Coast Specialty Foods, 115 E. College Ave.: Offering take-out, pick-up, call-in orders, curbside assistance, and will soon have an online ordering option. Contact: 805-717-7675.
- El Toro Bronco, 1030 North H St.: Offering take-out, available on DoorDash for direct delivery, menu available online at www.ElToroBronco.com. Contact: 805-735-3499.
- Floriano’s Mexican Food, 1129 North H St.: Offering take-out, available on DoorDash for direct delivery, as well as online-ordering options at www.Florianos.net. Contact: 805-737-9396.
- Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta. 1321 North H St., Suite M: Offering take-out, direct delivery, and online ordering at www.MiAmorePizza.com. Contact: 805-735-3316.
- Old Town Kitchen & Bar, 319 E. Ocean Ave.: Offering take-out, online-ordering at www.OldTownKitchenLompoc.com. Contact: 805-741-7631.
- QQ Aloha BBQ, 515 W. Central Ave.: Offering take-out, available on DoorDash for direct delivery, online-ordering available at www.QQAlohaBBQ.com. Contact: 805-736-6009.
- Sissy’s Uptown Café. 112 South I St.: Offering take-out, available on DoorDash and GrubHub for direct delivery, menu available online at www.SissysUptownCafe.com. Contact: 805-735-4877.
- South Side Coffee Co. 105 South H St.: Offering take-out and curbside assistance. Contact: 805-737-3730.
- Tom’s Burgers, 115 E. College Ave.: Offering take-out, pick-up, and curbside assistance, menu available online at www.TomsBurgersA2Z.com. Contact: 805-736-9996.
- Valle Eatery + Bar, 1201 North H St.: Offering take-out options for lunch and dinner as well as dine-in with flexible hours, menu available online at www.ValleEatery.com. Contact: 805-735-1880.
- The Village Coffee Stop Café & Catering, 3734 Constellation Road, Suite J: Will soon be offering take-out options and curbside assistance for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Contact: 805-733-5511.
- Wild West Pizza & Grill, 1137 North H St.: Offering take-out, direct delivery, and online ordering at www.WildWestPizzaOfLompoc.com. Also offering contact-free delivery. For information, call 805-735-4000.
The Chamber went on to recommend ways to support local businesses. Among them:
- Buy gift cards for use later;
- Call favorite businesses to see what kind of help they might need;
- Order take-out or delivery;
- While tipping is always a good practice, now is a time to be particularly generous;
- Continue to support local nonprofits as their services will likely be in high demand; and
- Offer delivery services to seniors or those at risk so they don’t have to leave the house.
“As more details become available, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will update the public via e-blast and social media,” the Chamber statement continued.
The Lompoc Chamber’s website can be accessed at www.Lompoc.com, and the organization’s Facebook page is at www.Facebook.com/LompocValleyChamber.
To reach the Chamber, which has closed its offices to the public and is primarily conducting business online and over the phone, call 805-736-4567 or e-mail chamber@Lompoc.com.
