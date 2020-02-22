Lompoc Restaurant Week: 5th annual event to kick off Monday with 20+ eateries

As one of the owners of Floriano’s Mexican Food, Antonio Rodriguez said he always looks forward to Lompoc Restaurant Week — and not just for the sake of his own business.
“There's always a restaurant that one person has never been to, so … it's the perfect opportunity for anyone wanting to try a new restaurant,” he said. “Whether it’s Floriano’s or the Old Town Kitchen & Bar — whatever restaurants are participating, you just really can’t beat the deal.”
Lompoc community members and visitors will get their chance to check out those bargains when the fifth annual promotion kicks off Monday, Feb. 24.
At least 20 local eateries are participating in this year’s campaign, which was coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. Through Sunday, March 1, those participating businesses will offer special menu items at the promotional price of $20.20 — a nod to the year — plus tax and tip.
Marlee Bedford, a communications and program director with the Lompoc Chamber, said the Chamber was excited for the return of Restaurant Week and "honored” to have so many restaurants involved.
“It’s a great financial boost to our restaurants during a usually slow season, and it brings the community out into the businesses that have always supported the Lompoc Valley,” she said. “We have a few newcomers and some familiar restaurants as well, but quite a few restaurants are changing up their menu options to offer something new.
"I know that I’m personally excited to eat out for a week,” she added.
Among the registered participants, in addition to Floriano’s, are: Alfie’s Fish & Chips, the Bread Board Deli, Camins 2 Dreams Winery, Central Coast Specialty Foods, El Toro Bronco, Hangar 7, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Johnny’s Bar & Grill, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, Pizza Garden, PJ’s Deli, QQ Aloha BBQ, Sissy’s Uptown Café, Solvang Brewing Company, Tap & Cork, Tom’s Hamburgers, Valle Eatery + Bar, and Village Coffee Stop Café.
Floriano’s has been a part of Restaurant Week since the promotion was started and Rodriguez said he appreciates having the early-year boost.
“For all restaurants, the first few months are always the slowest, so it's just beneficial to everybody,” he said.
Floriano’s will be looking to take full advantage of the opportunity.
The restaurant is offering prix fixe $20.20 meal options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Those include two burritos, two tortas and asada fries; two burritos, two tortas and two draft beers; or two breakfast platters with coffee and orange juice.
“We feel like really you could feed three people with [those deals],” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully we have a good turnout.”
Along with the meal and drink deals being offered at the participating establishments, the Lompoc Chamber will be giving away gift certificates at the end of the week to winners drawn from a pool of people who ordered Restaurant Week specials.
Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber, also expressed excitement for the return of one of Lompoc’s tastiest traditions.
“We are thrilled to see the return of Restaurant Week in Lompoc,” she said. “It gives patrons an opportunity to try different food offerings while providing an economic driver for our local restaurants.”
For more information, contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-4567.
