Lompoc Restaurant Week: 5th annual event to kick off Monday with 20+ eateries

As one of the owners of Floriano’s Mexican Food, Antonio Rodriguez said he always looks forward to Lompoc Restaurant Week — and not just for the sake of his own business.

“There's always a restaurant that one person has never been to, so … it's the perfect opportunity for anyone wanting to try a new restaurant,” he said. “Whether it’s Floriano’s or the Old Town Kitchen & Bar — whatever restaurants are participating, you just really can’t beat the deal.”

Lompoc community members and visitors will get their chance to check out those bargains when the fifth annual promotion kicks off Monday, Feb. 24.

At least 20 local eateries are participating in this year’s campaign, which was coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. Through Sunday, March 1, those participating businesses will offer special menu items at the promotional price of $20.20 — a nod to the year — plus tax and tip.

Marlee Bedford, a communications and program director with the Lompoc Chamber, said the Chamber was excited for the return of Restaurant Week and "honored” to have so many restaurants involved.