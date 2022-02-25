Deals and discounts offered by 12 local eateries and two wineries during Lompoc's seventh annual restaurant week will come to a close Sunday as the annual event concludes.
The seven-day foodie celebration, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, is a nod to Lompoc's libation and culinary creativity. The annual event kicked off Monday.
Through Sunday, participating establishments will continue to offer a mix of dining options, such as prix-fixe meals, two-for-one deals, or a special wine flight with food pairings — all for $20.22, plus tax and tip.
This year's participants include Floriano's Mexican Food, Tom's Burgers, Eye on I, O'Cairns Inn & Suites, Pali Wine Co., Central Coast Specialty Foods, Valle Eatery & Bar, Wild West Pizza & Grill, Old Town Kitchen and Bar, Mi Amore, Johnny's Bar & Grill, Alfie's Fish & Chips, Breadboard Deli and Sweetzer Cellars.
To access menus of participating establishments, visit lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/restaurant-week-2022-10877.