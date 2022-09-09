Citizens concerned about code violations in Lompoc may now report without threat of their identity being shared. Only a court action could make the identities of those who report available after Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to revise city policy.
“This is community order. This is quality-of-life issues for me. This is community pride issues for me,” said Councilwoman Gilda Cordova.
The issue was brought forward by Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
City Attorney Jeff Malawy said the city’s policy had been to require those filing complaints to provide their name and contact information to help city staff follow up. That information was not required on emergency issues.
Prior to 2019, city policy dictated those names be kept confidential to prevent retaliation against reporting parties and to avoid making the public fearful of reporting code violations.
On Aug. 20, 2019, the City Council amended the policy to create a two-tier system: the identities of those who filed violations of “lower codes” that didn’t cause severe, immediate threat to public health and safety could be released upon request. The identities of people who filed complaints about severe violations or issues that posed immediate threat to public safety would not be released.
Councilman Dirk Starbuck recalled the change was made to do away with “a huge amount of anonymous code enforcement complaints in the city.”
“It was almost like we had little junior code enforcement officers all over town. We’re talking several hundred of them, a lot of them probably put in by the same person or whatever,” Starbuck said.
He recalled a “severe drop all of a sudden in code complaints” and said those filed seemed to be “more legitimate rather than neighbor-on-neighbor attacks.”
Osborne said she brought the policy back for review after being contacted by countless citizens.
“I brought this forward because the number of e-mails I get on a regular basis with pictures and complaints attached asking me to file, and when I turn around and send them the link, they turn around and say, ‘I would if I didn’t have to put my name to this.’” Osborne said.
She said her request is not about collecting names for staff to follow up with.
Community Development Director Christie Alarcon said the online complaint form does not require a signature, and more than a few people use false names to file their reports.
She said one potential challenge staff could face with the change is an increased number of frivolous complaints.
“But at the end of the day, when there are more complaints submitted, if they are truly violations, it doesn’t matter; it’s a violation. If there’s one person out there deciding to be a code enforcement officer on their side job and not paid by the city and they’re just filling out our citizen concern form, if it’s a violation it’s a violation. If we go out and there are cars parked on the lawn or if there are broken windows or if there is unpermitted construction going on, then we should know about it,” Alarcon said.
She added that the city doesn’t tend to get false complaints under the existing online method, even with the potential for people to use false names in the contact information.
“I have to say, I haven’t come across any that are truly not valid. I haven’t gone out and not seen what they sent me a picture of. So, we don’t get invalid complaints. We get people who are frustrated and concerned and want things fixed. I think we’d get more complaints if people were not afraid of putting their names on there,” Alarcon said.
In other action
The council also discussed potentially changing the municipal code to allow riding bicycles on city sidewalks. They ultimately decided to hold off on the decision in light of current cooperative efforts with Caltrans to develop a transportation plan that could include dedicated bike lanes or other such traffic-calming measures that could make cycling safer in the city, particularly on Ocean Avenue and H Street.
Malawy reported a variety of city departments recommended against the change allowing bicycles on sidewalks, citing safety concerns for both cyclists and pedestrians. He also noted e-bikes currently fall under the same laws as bicycles, so such a change could see e-bikes traveling on sidewalks unless the city specifically excluded the motorized vehicles.
The council also unanimously appointed Allyssa Imano to represent District 4 on the Beautification and Appearance Commission.
The consent agenda, unanimously approved without discussion, included:
— Acceptance of $524,460 in county funding for fiscal year 2022-23 for Lompoc and Vandenberg Village library operations;
— Amending the compensation plan to reflect salary equity adjustments for certain city staff members, ranging from 3% for accountant, assistant public works director/city engineer, chief of police, community development director, public works director and utility director to 15% for police dispatch supervisor for a total increase of $278,022 this fiscal year;
— Entering into $265,800 contract with Filippin Engineering Inc. for replacement of existing 4-inch water mains with 6-inch water mains at 10 locations;
— Changing the “senior neighborhood preservation officer” job title to “senior code enforcement officer” in an attempt to improve recruitment efforts;
— Closing City Hall, library and certain field operations from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 for “an overall estimated savings in the thousands of dollars.”