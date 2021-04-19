Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review the city's 2021-22 fiscal year Action Plan draft documents ahead of the City Council meeting on May 4, when a public hearing will take place to finalize grant spending.
The draft 2021-22 Action Plan discusses how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the second fiscal year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are being recommended for funding with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The council on May 4 will make final funding decisions, according to officials, that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Block grant funds totaling $530,174 are available for recommended projects and programs during the 2021-22 fiscal year, officials said.
The draft 2021-22 Action Plan is available for a 30-day public review with a comment period open from now through Monday, May 3.
Draft documents are available for review at www.cityoflompoc.com.
The public hearing regarding the draft 2021-22 Action Plan is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 100 Civic Center Plaza, in the Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers.
Those unable to attend the council meeting can provide public comment no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 3, via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 and via radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, and livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com on the Lompoc Media Center page.
Further comments can be submitted to Chanel Ovalle, community development programs manager, by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by mail at 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
