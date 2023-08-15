Lompoc residences powered by city electric could be affected by planned power outages as fire season approaches, city officials announced.

While the city of Lompoc owns its electrical utility, electric energy still is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.

As a result, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events program as a precautionary measure during the high fire season, in an effort to protect communities from wildfire.

