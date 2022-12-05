113022 LR 102-year-old.png

Lompoc resident Valeria Capell turned 102 on Dec. 1 and is seen ready to blow out her candles at a family gathering held during Thanksgiving. 

 Contributed

Lompoc resident Valeria Capell is making history as one of a small fraction of people in the U.S. to reach centenarian status — she turned 102 Dec. 1.

There are approximately 97,104 people over the age of 100 living in the U.S., according to reports.

Capell officially celebrated Thursday with dinner at Old Town Kitchen and Bar in Lompoc, and was joined by her best friend Evelyn Baxter, her neighbor, Maria, and youngest daughter, Mina Capell.

 

