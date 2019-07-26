A 50-year-old Lompoc resident was killed and another driver was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on collision late Friday morning on a portion of Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village.
The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Constellation Road, just north of Lompoc.
The fatality was confirmed on scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. That person's identity has not been released.
Brenda Begg, a 55-year-old Lompoc resident who was driving a separate vehicle, suffered a compound fracture to her leg, was extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.
The driver who died was traveling southbound on Highway 1 in a 1995 Toyota Corolla, according to CHP.
The CHP report states the driver entered the center median of the highway in an effort to get around slower-moving vehicles.
As the car entered the median, it struck the side of another vehicle, spun out of control and crossed the center median completely, where it collided with a Ford Explorer being driven by Begg, who was traveling northbound.
The collision caused the Corolla to leave the roadway and crash into an embankment to the right of the northbound lanes, where the car caught fire, according to County Fire.
No injuries were reported from the vehicle that was initially clipped by the Corolla.
Anyone with information is encouraged by the CHP to contact its Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.